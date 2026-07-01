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Augusta Water announces voluntary water conservation measures for its 16K customers

Chris Graham
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Photo: © Scope Images/stock.adobe.com

Augusta Water announced Thursday that it is implementing voluntary water conservation measures for its 16,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in response to persistent drought conditions affecting the region.

The announcement follows action by the Augusta County Board of Supervisors, which has declared a Local Emergency due to ongoing drought conditions in Augusta County.

Augusta Water, in a press release, reported that its water sources are sufficient to continue to meet current demand’ the utility is asking customers to voluntarily reduce water usage to help preserve available water resources should drought conditions continue.

Augusta Water encourages residential customers to:

  1. Conduct a home water audit to identify leaks, repair leaking faucets, and replace leaking fixtures.
  2. Consider upgrading high water-use plumbing fixtures to low-flow alternatives.
  3. Limit lawn watering to no more than two times per week between the hours of 9 p.m. and 10 a.m.
  4. Reduce watering of vegetable gardens and water only between the hours of 9 p.m. and 10 a.m.
  5. Avoid sprinkler use whenever possible. Instead, use soaker hoses or drip irrigation.
  6. Delay planting new landscaping or grass.
  7. Wash vehicles using a bucket or utilize a commercial car wash.
  8. Utilize water harvesting strategies, such as collecting rainwater for watering plants.
  9. Reuse water whenever possible, where permitted by law, such as using dishwater or rinse water to water indoor plants.

Commercial customers are encouraged to:

  1. Conduct a self-audit of commercial water usage.
  2. Discontinue the use of decorative fountains at commercial sites.
  3. Implement water conservation plans.
  4. Restrict washing sidewalks, driveways, parking lots, and other paved surfaces except when necessary to meet health and safety requirements.

“We have been in an abnormally dry period since about the middle of last year,” said Phil Martin, executive director of Augusta Water. “Our water sources are still holding up well, but we are asking customers to voluntarily reduce their water usage and conserve water so that we don’t encounter any issues if these drought conditions continue.”

Martin emphasized that these recommendations extend beyond Augusta Water customers.

“Even if you aren’t an Augusta Water customer and receive your water from a private well or spring, it’s wise to reduce water usage wherever possible to help ensure your water supply remains reliable throughout these ongoing drought conditions,” Martin said.

Augusta Water will continue monitoring conditions and will provide updates should additional conservation measures become necessary.

For additional information about water conservation or Augusta Water services, visit www.augustawater.com.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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