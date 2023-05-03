Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsaugusta health expands to harrisonburg through partnership with shenandoah womens healthcare
Local

Augusta Health expands to Harrisonburg through partnership with Shenandoah Women’s Healthcare

Crystal Graham
Published date:

Augusta HealthShenandoah Women’s Healthcare in Harrisonburg will join the Augusta Medical Group practice beginning August 1.

The partnership will give patients access to the care and resources of Augusta Health in Fishersville, including support from the Mayo Clinical Care Network, care from Augusta Health’s nursing team and access to the new Outpatient Pavilion at Augusta Health.

“The addition of these experienced doctors, advanced practice practitioners, midwives, nurses and their teams to Augusta Health’s medical group will expand access to OB-GYN care across the Shenandoah Valley,” said Mary Mannix, President and Chief Executive Officer at Augusta Health. “We’re excited to expand our community-based health care approach to Harrisonburg.”

Shenandoah Women’s Healthcare patients will be able to continue to receive care at the Harrisonburg office.

“We chose to partner with Augusta Health because we both are committed to providing the best care for our community,” said Dr. Jennifer Visger, OBGYN and president of Shenandoah Women’s Healthcare. “With this partnership, we will be able to expand that care to more people in the Shenandoah Valley while still providing quality, personalized care for our patients.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Proposed Waynesboro tax cut will save you $54: What that $54 means you won’t get
2 ‘Trans people are just trying to be people’: A youth’s journey from she to he
3 Bookbag found at Waynesboro elementary school contained gun, drug paraphernalia
4 Youngkin defends ‘DEI is dead’ guy that he hired away from a Richmond Chick-fil-A
5 Virginia hoops target Blue Cain commits to Georgia: How this impacts 2023-2024

Latest News

Ash Tree
Virginia

Emerald Ash Borer cost-share applications open through June 16

Crystal Graham
housing
Virginia

HUD to distribute $7.5 million to Virginia for efforts to increase affordable housing

Crystal Graham

Virginia was awarded $7.5 million to increase and preserve the supply of decent, safe and sanitary affordable housing for low-income households including families experiencing homelessness.

mabry mill NPS
Culture

Blue Ridge Parkway begins planned Mabry Mill wheel repairs this summer

Crystal Graham

The first phase of several projects planned to address needed repairs at the Mabry Mill area on the Blue Ridge Parkway are set to begin in the coming weeks.

jerry ratcliffe
Sports

Video: UVA alum, Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle pays tribute to the late Terry Holland

Jerry Ratcliffe
football money
Sports

Radio: Can we possibly wait until 2024 for the College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams?

Chris Graham
Robert James Wayne
Local

Charlottesville Police make arrest in connection with February shooting

Chris Graham
missing person
Virginia

Richmond Police lead search for missing man last seen on April 22

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy