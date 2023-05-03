Augusta Health expands to Harrisonburg through partnership with Shenandoah Women’s Healthcare

Shenandoah Women’s Healthcare in Harrisonburg will join the Augusta Medical Group practice beginning August 1.

The partnership will give patients access to the care and resources of Augusta Health in Fishersville, including support from the Mayo Clinical Care Network, care from Augusta Health’s nursing team and access to the new Outpatient Pavilion at Augusta Health.

“The addition of these experienced doctors, advanced practice practitioners, midwives, nurses and their teams to Augusta Health’s medical group will expand access to OB-GYN care across the Shenandoah Valley,” said Mary Mannix, President and Chief Executive Officer at Augusta Health. “We’re excited to expand our community-based health care approach to Harrisonburg.”

Shenandoah Women’s Healthcare patients will be able to continue to receive care at the Harrisonburg office.

“We chose to partner with Augusta Health because we both are committed to providing the best care for our community,” said Dr. Jennifer Visger, OBGYN and president of Shenandoah Women’s Healthcare. “With this partnership, we will be able to expand that care to more people in the Shenandoah Valley while still providing quality, personalized care for our patients.”