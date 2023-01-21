Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news augusta county treasurer to retire in march citing advice from doctors after 2022 crash
Local

Augusta County treasurer to retire in March, citing advice from doctors after 2022 crash

Chris Graham
Published:
richard homes
Photo: Augusta County government

Richard Homes has informed Augusta County officials that he intends to retire from his post as Augusta County treasurer effective March 31.

Homes submitted a letter of intention to retire to County Administrator Timothy Fitzgerald and Michael Shull, the chair of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors, dated Friday, Jan. 20.

Homes was first elected to the treasurer post in 2003. His career in county government dates back 44 years.

In the letter, Homes acknowledged the role that an October car accident has had on his health, “which has resulted in my physicians recommending that I retire.”

Homes was seriously injured in a collision with a farm tractor on Shutterlee Mill Road on Oct. 15.

According to Virginia State Police, Homes was driving south on Shutterlee Mill Road when he approached the northbound tractor, which was towing a large piece of farm equipment with an extended width.

The driver of the tractor, Brendan J. Martin of Mount Solon, pulled his vehicle to the right side of the road to give Homes more room to pass on the other side, but Homes’ vehicle still struck the vehicle and spun around in the road.

Homes was hospitalized for several days for treatment of his injuries in the crash.

Martin was not injured, according to VSP.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

nba
, ,

‘Hoos in the NBA: Big, efficient, offensive nights for Jerome, Hunter, TM3
Chris Graham
police
,

Scottsville man dead from injuries in single-vehicle accident in Albemarle County
Chris Graham

A Scottsville man died early Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in the 5500 block of Rolling Road south of Woodridge in southern Albemarle County.

virginia tech men's basketball
,

Positive offensive signs give Hokies confidence in facing ACC-leading Clemson
Roger Gonzalez

Virginia Tech has a big opportunity to try and get its season back on track with a game on Saturday at the Atlantic Coast Conference leader, Clemson.

VCU Basketball

VCU breaks open close game with 15-0 win, wins at Richmond, 74-62, in A-10 battle
Chris Graham
kathe manvel
,

Long-time former Waynesboro School Board member looks back on 16 years
Rebecca Barnabi
jay briscoe

AEW ‘Dynamite’ Review: Absence of Jay Briscoe tribute overshadows good show
Chris Graham
house for sale
,

Back to normal?: Virginia housing market returns to pre-pandemic sales activity
Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy