Augusta County Treasurer Jackie Nash retires after 25 years of service
Local, Politics

Augusta County Treasurer Jackie Nash retires after 25 years of service

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Augusta County
(© Rex Wholster – stock.adobe.com)

Augusta County Treasurer Jackie Nash retired on Dec. 27 after more than 25 years of service to the county.

Nash took on the Treasurer’s role in March 2023, replacing Richard Homes who stepped down due to medical issues.

“I am looking forward to simply having time,” Nash said. “No plans yet but just time. Change can be about a nudge in a direction that you may not have chosen for yourself but it puts you on another path for your next chapter to begin. I like to believe the truth in that.”

Her interests include yoga, cooking and weaving. She also plans to continue her volunteer work in the community.

“Looking back on these past 25 years, I feel that I will leave this office moving forward and in better shape than when I came,” Nash said. “I’m interested in pursuing joy. There’s got to be fun in it.”

Nash was hired in 1997 by Treasurer Ellen Maddox. She had previously worked in Culpeper’s treasurer’s office and worked in banking before that. Since that time, Nash has worked with two treasurers, four finance directors and two county administrators.





Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

