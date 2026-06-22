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Home Augusta County: Teen fled cops, twice, last week, and they still can’t find him
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Augusta County: Teen fled cops, twice, last week, and they still can’t find him

Chris Graham
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Updated:
Thomas Logan Lloyd
Thomas Logan Lloyd. Photo: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

Here we go again, with a local law enforcement agency taking its sweet time to inform the public about a criminal matter.

This one is from Augusta County, where the Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teen who led deputies on a high-speed pursuit back on June 12.

The teen, Thomas Logan Lloyd, 19 of Stuarts Draft, evaded police after crashing into “multiple utility poles,” per a press release, then fled again the next day when deputies attempted to serve the outstanding warrants at a residence located off of Breezewood Drive in Staunton.

This was more than a week ago.

Guess going radio silent on the matter hasn’t helped them track the kid down.

And now they’re asking anybody with information on Lloyd’s whereabouts to contact the the Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333.

He could be on Mars by now.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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