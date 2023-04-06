Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newsaugusta county sheriffs office successful in earning reaccreditation
Local

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office successful in earning reaccreditation

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
augusta county sheriff's office
Photo: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is accredited.

Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services Accreditation Manager Todd Clingenpeel presented the office with its accreditation award at the Augusta County Board of Supervisors meeting on March 8, 2023.

The sheriff’s office lost accreditation in 2015 just after Sheriff Donald Smith took office, and was unsuccessful at regaining accreditation in 2019. The office withdrew from the accreditation process in 2015 because money from evidence was misplaced.

“We continued to work hard, make improvements and re-applied in 2022; this time we were successful. Everyone at the Sheriff’s Office has worked extremely hard throughout this accreditation process,” Smith said in a press release.

Smith credits his staff’s work for the office regaining accreditation.

“I appreciate everyone’s hard work, professionalism and dedication to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. Without every employee’s commitment to excellence and professionalism, we would not have been re-accredited,” Smith said.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Charlottesville woman, mother of two, arrested on child porn, child sex charges
2 William Perry Elementary partners with national program to bring life skills to girls
3 PVCC announces scholarship for student who died by gun violence in Charlottesville
4 Augusta County Republican Emmett Hanger decides against run in Senate District 3
5 Virginia big man transfer Kadin Shedrick appears to be headed to, gasp, Duke

Latest News

jerry ratcliffe
Sports

‘Jerry Ratcliffe Show’: The latest on Virginia Basketball and the transfer portal

Chris Graham
dylan harvey
Local

Western Albemarle under shelter-in-place order as authorities search for Greenwood man

Chris Graham

A shelter-in-place alert has been in place in the Greenwood area in western Albemarle County for several hours on Thursday as authorities search for an armed man said to be going through a mental health crisis.

Jason Rezaian
Local

Founder’s Day celebration to feature journalist falsely imprisoned for 544 days

Crystal Graham

On Thursday, April 13, the University of Virginia and Thomas Jefferson's Monticello will commemorate Jefferson’s birthday, known at UVA as Founder's Day.

affordable housing crisis
Virginia

What are your rights as a tenant? Virginia Poverty’s lawyers ready to chat

Crystal Graham
U.S./World

University of Maryland study reveals two-thirds of voters support $15 federal minimum wage

Rebecca Barnabi
Local

Marshall Farms donates $5,000 to Augusta County 4-H Livestock Club

Rebecca Barnabi
eleanor hoppe
Local

Charlottesville woman, mother of two, arrested on child porn, child sex charges

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy