news augusta county reminds businesses licenses due by march 1
Local

Augusta County reminds businesses licenses due by March 1

Crystal Graham
Published:
business entity
(© mmg1design
– stock.adobe.com)

If you are a new or existing business in Augusta County, the deadline to renew a Business, Professional, Occupational License is March 1.

The renewal application is mailed to every business in January.

Businesses should submit their renewal application, gross receipts, and Certificate of Workers’ Compensation Insurance (if you are a contractor) by Feb. 14 using:

  • Email all appropriate documents above to [email protected]
  • Drop box in front of the Government Center
  • Mail to Commissioner of the Revenue, PO Box 959, Verona, VA 24482

Businesses in Augusta County will be mailed a tax statement which must be paid by March 1.

Pay by March 1 using one of the following payment methods:

  • online at the eTreasurer’s site
  • drop box outside the Government Center (no cash please – checks can be made out to County of Augusta)
  • visit the Commissioner of Revenue’s office with your renewal application, gross receipt information, and Workers Compensation acknowledgement letter (if you are a contractor). We will calculate your taxes owed and you can pay it at the treasurer’s counter.

If you have any questions, or would like assistance completing your business filing, contact Commissioner of Revenue’s office at [email protected] or (540) 245-5640.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

