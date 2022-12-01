Augusta County Library offers several outreach services in community

Outreach services by the Augusta County Library are brought directly to patrons to reduce gaps in access and increase community connections.

Services include Pop-Up Libraries, Offsite Programming and Deposit Collection delivery. Pop-Up Libraries allow patrons to experience the library outside of library locations, according to a press release. Pop-Up experiences include Library Card Sign Up, Books & More Check-Out and Programming & Demonstrations. Library programs can also be taken directly to patrons in retirement communities, schools, businesses and community gathering places.

“As we continue to expand our services and engage the community, ACL has developed a process to directly request outreach services in an effort to meet community needs and provide services in areas that have barriers to access,” Augusta County Library Director Dr. Jennifer Brown said in the press release.

Augusta County Library is at 1759 Jefferson Hwy., Fishersville, with additional branches and stations located in Churchville, Craigsville, Deerfield, Middlebrook, Stuarts Draft and Weyers Cave.

More information about Outreach Services is available online. A form should be submitted at least 30 days prior to the requested date for services.