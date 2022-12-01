Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news augusta county library offers several outreach services in community
Local/Virginia

Augusta County Library offers several outreach services in community

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:

Outreach services by the Augusta County Library are brought directly to patrons to reduce gaps in access and increase community connections.

Services include Pop-Up Libraries, Offsite Programming and Deposit Collection delivery. Pop-Up Libraries allow patrons to experience the library outside of library locations, according to a press release. Pop-Up experiences include Library Card Sign Up, Books & More Check-Out and Programming & Demonstrations. Library programs can also be taken directly to patrons in retirement communities, schools, businesses and community gathering places.

“As we continue to expand our services and engage the community, ACL has developed a process to directly request outreach services in an effort to meet community needs and provide services in areas that have barriers to access,” Augusta County Library Director Dr. Jennifer Brown said in the press release.

Augusta County Library is at 1759 Jefferson Hwy., Fishersville, with additional branches and stations located in Churchville, Craigsville, Deerfield, Middlebrook, Stuarts Draft and Weyers Cave.

More information about Outreach Services is available online. A form should be submitted at least 30 days prior to the requested date for services.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Gov. Youngkin donates salary to Petersburg nonprofit
Rebecca Barnabi
armaan franklin

What UVA Basketball fans need to know about Florida State: Don’t fall for the 1-8
Chris Graham

Florida State, picked fifth by the sports goofs at the ACC Tip-Off, is out to a ghastly 1-8 start, the one win being a nine-point win over Mercer two weeks ago.

college football

College Football Playoff is, finally, expanding, from four to 12, in 2024
Chris Graham

The College Football Playoff is expanding from four to 12 in 2024. Not that anybody we cover will be anywhere near it, but this is news.

Lawmakers call on Biden and HHS to declare a Pediatric Health Emergency in the U.S.
Rebecca Barnabi

7 Recent Trends And Innovations In First Aid And Emergency Response
kylecurran
austin lee edwards

Former Virginia state trooper who murdered teen’s family tinted the windows in his new home
Chris Graham

What’s your score? Report reveals highest and lowest credit ratings by state
Rebecca Barnabi