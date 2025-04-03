Home Augusta County: Finally, sheriff’s deputies will be wearing body cams on the job
Local News

Augusta County: Finally, sheriff’s deputies will be wearing body cams on the job

Chris Graham
Published date:
police body camera closeup
Photo: © Олександр Луценко/stock.adobe.com

I’m old enough to remember when Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith cast local residents who advocated for his office to fund body cams for county sheriff’s deputies as “paid people pushing an agenda.”

That was just three years ago, actually.

Today, we get a press release from the sheriff’s office touting the “full implementation” of a project to get body-worn cameras on deputies.

According to the release, deputies started wearing the body cams on their uniforms on Monday.

“This milestone marks the culmination of a multi-year effort aimed at enhancing transparency, accountability, and operational efficiency within the sheriff’s office,” Smith said in the release, going on to add, “The project’s success reflects the strong collaboration between county departments and leadership, as well as the continued support from our community.”

Geez, you’d think it had been his idea from the get-go.

ICYMI

I’m just one of the many who got yelled at by various county leaders over the years for advocating for body cams, with the issue first coming to a head in 2021 after two officer-involved shootings involving Augusta County sheriff’s deputies in a period of a couple of weeks.

It didn’t help the cause that the issue got caught up in the back-and-forth between the county and Nexus Services, whose former principals, Michael Donovan and Richard Moore, have waged a years-long crusade aimed at taking down Smith and Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin, for the reason that Donovan and Moore are constantly facing civil and criminal complaints related to the operation of the immigrant-bonding business.

The Nexus crowd taking up the body-cam issue to use as a cudgel against the local establishment led to years of delays in the county sheriff’s office doing the right thing.

But, hey, here we are, four years since folks started pressing county leaders on the need, three years since the sheriff said the only people who wanted body cams were “paid people” – if that was true, I’m owed some money by somebody.

Smith, in the news release today, noted that dashboard cams will be installed in sheriff’s office vehicles over “the next several weeks as the final phase of the project is near completion.”

“This is a proud day for our office and for Augusta County,” Smith said. “The Body Worn Camera Project represents a leap forward in accountability and public service. I want to thank every department and individual who helped bring this vision to life.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Scott German: Ryan Odom was born, raised to be the UVA Basketball coach
2 A Real Madrid tattoo can get you disappeared by the Trump Gestapo
3 Bunny poop complaint takes Augusta County down the proverbial rabbit hole
4 Waynesboro: Children’s museum hoping to open indoor exhibit space by summer
5 UVA Basketball: Chance Mallory talks about decision to commit to ‘Hoos

Latest News

food bank
Virginia News

Virginia lawmakers push back at Trump USDA over food bank cuts

Chris Graham
anthony robinson uva basketball
Basketball News

UVA Basketball: Redshirt freshman Anthony Robinson headed to Xavier

Chris Graham

Good news for UVA Basketball redshirt freshman Anthony Robinson, who I’d projected would have to transfer down from the Power 6 to the mid-major level.

donald trump economy
Politics News

Trump tariffs wipe out one year of economic recovery in two days

Chris Graham

Back on April 4, 2024, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 38,596.98; a year later, today, it closed at 38,314.86.

firearm courtroom gavel bullets
Virginia News

Virginia man sentenced to more than 12 years for cocaine, firearm charges

Crystal Graham
fox in woods
Virginia News

Red fox in Northern Virginia tests positive for highly pathogenic bird flu

Crystal Graham
school
Arts, Media, Education

BWP gathers Staunton resident input in search for new school superintendent

Rebecca Barnabi
flooded bridge
Virginia News

Trump, finally, approves disaster declaration for Southwest Virginia

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status