The local government in Augusta County is trying something it is calling Augusta County Community Academy – a program the suits claim is designed to give residents an inside look at how their local government operates.

Rest assured: they won’t be giving away anywhere near insightful.

“The Community Academy gives people a chance to go behind the scenes of county government, ask questions, and see how their local services are managed,” County Administrator Timothy Fitzgerald said. “It’s a great way for residents to build connections, discover ways they can get more involved, and learn more about how their government works.”

I wish this was even remotely something that could work as described, but no, it just, won’t.

We can’t even get Augusta County to comply with the basics of the Freedom of Information Act, and they’re wanting us to believe that they’re going to give us inside knowledge?

If you still want to do this, it starts Tuesday, Sept. 16, and runs for six sessions – from 6-9 p.m. – into November.

The program is open to residents aged 18 and older. Special consideration may be given to high school students who drive or attend alongside a parent or guardian.

Preference will be given to Augusta County residents.

Space is limited to 25 participants.

For full program details and to apply, visit the Community Academy webpage.