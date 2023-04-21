Augusta County: Authorities seek information on missing Weyers Cave man

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen at his place of employment on Tuesday.

John Christian McDaniel, 27, of Weyers Cave, is 5’10”, 145 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

McDaniel could possibly be driving a gray 2018 Ford Focus with VA registration TZZ-6361.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.