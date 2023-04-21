Countries
Local

Augusta County: Authorities seek information on missing Weyers Cave man

Chris Graham
Published date:
John McDaniel-1
Photo: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen at his place of employment on Tuesday.

John Christian McDaniel, 27, of Weyers Cave, is 5’10”, 145 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

McDaniel could possibly be driving a gray 2018 Ford Focus with VA registration TZZ-6361.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

