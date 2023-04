The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen at his Waynesboro home on Thursday.

Stephen Campbell Lowe, 62, is 6’2”, 215 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Lowe could possibly be driving a 2013 silver Honda Pilot with VA registration UYT-3257.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.