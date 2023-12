The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Thursday at 5 p.m. at her Staunton home.

Annika Elizabeth Ehrenfeld, 17, is 4’10”, 105 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Ehrenfeld could possibly be in a 1996 Light Blue Honda Accord with VA tags TPF7680.

If anyone has any information about this runaway juvenile, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.