Augusta County authorities investigating attempted assault on adult female runner

An adult female runner was the victim of an attempted assault on Saturday while running at the Shenandoah Acres Campground in Augusta County.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place at 2:36 p.m. on Lake Road in Stuarts Draft. The woman was running on Lake Road when she said she was approached by a white male driving a four-door hatchback-style car with a roof rack.

The suspect is described as a white male, around six feet tall, mid to upper 40s, athletic build, bald head, and wearing eyeglasses.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help identifying this male or the vehicle. If anyone knows anything about this incident, or was in the area on April 29, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at #540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers # 800-322-2017.