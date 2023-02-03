Countries
news augusta county authorities investigating attempted armed robbery on route 262
Local

Augusta County authorities investigating attempted armed robbery on Route 262

Chris Graham
Published:
police car
(© Oleksandr – stock.adobe.com)

A man reported to Augusta County authorities that a vehicle stopped in front of him as he was driving on Route 262 outside of Staunton on Thursday to begin an attempted armed robbery.

The victim, who was not injured in the incident, told authorities that three black males in a white Honda stopped in front of his vehicle as he was exiting Route 262 at its intersection with Old Greenville Road at 12:18 p.m. Thursday.

The victim reported that the suspects brandished a firearm and demanded cash.

He described the three males as wearing masks, and one of the suspects as having dreadlocks.

The suspects were last seen traveling away from the scene on Route 262 toward Parkersburg Turnpike.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

