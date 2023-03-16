Countries
Local

Augusta County 44-year-old woman reported missing

Crystal Graham
Published:

Update: West has been safely located.

A 44-year-old Augusta County woman has been reported missing.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jennifer Amber West.

West was last seen in Verona on March 15 around noon.

She is described as 5’ 5” tall and weighs 105 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, according to the alert.

She was last seen wearing a quilt-like down jacket, and light-colored blue jeans.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

