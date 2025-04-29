ASC’s Vanessa Morosco to speak at Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library

American Shakespeare Center Executive Director Vanessa Morosco and Peter Simon Hilton will speak at Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library’s Speaker Series on Monday, May 12.

In the library’s archives building at 7 p.m., Morosco and Hilton, co-creators of the 50/50 Shakespeare Project™, will explore how Shakespeare’s company conducted the business of producing plays in Elizabethan London. Audience members will discover an innovative solution to a classical problem.

In collaboration with the Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival, the 50/50 Project seeks to advance gender equity in the modern production of Shakespeare‘s plays.

Morosco, who holds a master’s in Ethics from Yale, has adapted and directed Shakespeare’s plays for universities, schools and educational outreach, as well as used Shakespeare’s text to train professionals in leadership and cultural transformation both in business and Continuing Legal Education.

Hilton, a playwright and translator, holds a degree in Classics from University College London. His plays have been produced in Europe and throughout the U.S. He has also designed, written and executed more than 250 drama-based training programs for multinational companies, as well as business schools, from New York to Singapore, London to Tokyo. Hilton has performed in more than 40 productions of Shakespeare’s plays.

Registration is requested online.

Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library is at 230 E. Frederick St., in downtown Staunton. Participants are also welcome on Zoom.