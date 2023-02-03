Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news arrest made in stalking incident at arlington county high school
Virginia

Arrest made in stalking incident at Arlington County high school

Chris Graham
Published:
police car
(© Oleksandr – stock.adobe.com)

Arlington County Police have arrested a teen in a stalking case that led to a brief lockdown at Wakefield High School on Thursday.

Kenan Owens, 18, of Arlington, faces trespassing, stalking and firearms charges in connection with the incident, which was reported to police around 12:30 p.m.

According to police, Owens entered the school and attempted to locate a juvenile victim with whom he had an ongoing dispute. Witnesses reported this information to school administration, who then contacted police.

The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival and was later observed in the victim’s neighborhood.

During the course of the investigation, detectives identified the suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest. In the early morning hours on Friday, the Emergency Response Team took the suspect into custody at a residence in the 4200 block of 16th Street S.

During the execution of a search warrant, three firearms were recovered, including one with a removed serial number.

This remains an active investigation, and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Tip Line at 703-228-4180 or [email protected].

Information may also be reported anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

ACC Baseball
, ,

Louisville, Wake Forest, Miami, Virginia favorites in 2023 ACC baseball season
Chris Graham
ben vander plas
,

Ben Vander Plas becomes instant fan favorite with Virginia Basketball fanbase
Chris Graham

Ben Vander Plas, if he were a pro wrestler, would be said to be over with UVA basketball fans.

liberty

Liberty wins at Austin Peay, 82-70, to remain tied for first in ASUN
Chris Graham

Liberty won on the road at Austin Peay, 82-70, on Thursday night, extending the Flames’ ASUN win streak to seven games.

police crime scene
,

Update: Arlington County teen found unresponsive in high school bathroom dead
Chris Graham
vmi

VMI snaps 12-game losing streak, notches first SoCon win, with 75-69 W at The Citadel
Chris Graham
uva basketball
,

Women’s Basketball: Virginia falls 73-62 at #11 UNC, fifth L in a row for ‘Hoos
Chris Graham
baltimore orioles

Baltimore Orioles pass on lease extension: Much ado about nothing, or hello, Nashville? 
Scott German

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy