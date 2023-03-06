Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news arlington county police investigating sexual assault
Virginia

Arlington County Police investigating sexual assault on South Four Mile Run Drive

Chris Graham
Published:
police crime scene
(© Prathaan – stock.adobe.com)

The Arlington County Police Department is investigating a sexual assault on South Four Mile Run Drive and is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

At approximately 12:11 a.m. on Monday, police were dispatched to the report of a sexual assault at Columbia Pike and South Four Mile Run Drive.

Upon arrival, it was determined that at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, the female victim, a juvenile in her teens, was walking in the 4900 block of Columbia Pike when the suspect began to follow her. As she turned onto South Four Mile Run Drive, the suspect grabbed her from behind and touched her inappropriately before pulling her into a wooded area.

The suspect then produced a bladed object and sexually assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene on foot.

The victim was then able to walk home and seek assistance.

The suspect is described as an unknown race male wearing a black jacket and black or gray sweatpants.

This remains an active investigation and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective R. Munizza at 703-228-4171 or [email protected] or the Arlington County Police Department’s Tip Line at 703-228-4180 or [email protected]. Information may also be reported anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

 

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Embattled Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood has his supporters: Who are they?
2 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
3 Waynesboro had a day shelter for the homeless; it was shut down due to zoning
4 Waynesboro renters living with mold, leaks afraid to report conditions, fear retaliation
5 Dear Mr. Buttigieg: Hate is not a Waynesboro value, no matter what our vice mayor says

Latest News

Virginia

Black Vietnam War hero finally awarded Medal of Honor

Rebecca Barnabi
police
Virginia

Virginia Beach police officer faces criminal charges in Feb. 9 use of force incident

Chris Graham

The Virginia Beach Police Department has secured a criminal charge of misdemeanor assault for police officer Jemarr Mosley Jr. in connection with a Feb. 9 use of force incident.

richmond virginia
Virginia

Richmond Police identify victim in Sunday homicide at Hull Street fast food restaurant

Chris Graham

Officers were called to the 4100 block of Hull Street in Richmond for the report of a person shot on Sunday at 7:39 p.m.

nascar
Sports

Podcast: Byron leads Hendrick sweep in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race in Vegas

Chris Graham
mark warner
U.S./World

Fresh breath: Lawmakers push for more black lung benefits, updates to 1972 law

Rebecca Barnabi
business money
Culture

Risk of financing retirement shifted from employers to employees

Rebecca Barnabi
wild turkey
Virginia

Forest Service receives award for habitat management in Bath County

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy