Virginia

Arlington County: Police arrest man who stole rifle from off-duty officer’s parked cruiser

Chris Graham
Published date:
police car
(© Oleksandr – stock.adobe.com)

A man who reportedly stole a rifle from an off-duty officer’s parked police vehicle was arrested Friday in Pentagon City.

Arlington County Police detained Tyler Rodriguez-Hernandez, 21, after getting a call to 911 at 9:06 a.m. to the 700 block of 12th Street South for the report of a person with a gun. Officers located the suspect in possession of a stolen rifle and wearing a ballistic vest with police insignia inside a parking garage in the 1100 block of South Hayes Street and took him into custody without incident.

The preliminary investigation indicates Rodriguez-Hernandez entered a parking garage in the 700 block of 12th Street South and discharged a fire extinguisher before he forced entry with a shovel into an off-duty officer’s parked police vehicle and removed a secured rifle and other items.

Rodriguez-Hernandez then ran across the street, briefly entered a shopping mall and exited into the parking garage where he was located and apprehended by responding officers.

The rifle was recovered on scene, and no injuries were reported.

This remains an active criminal investigation and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective A. Barnickle of the Criminal Investigations Division at 703-228-4342 or [email protected].

Information may also be reported anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

