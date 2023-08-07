And racing goes on: After deaths of 12 horses and suspension, Churchill Downs to resume schedule

Horse racing will resume at Churchill Downs on September 14 after the deaths of 12 horses between April to June and the implementation of new safety measures.

CBS News reported that the home of the Kentucky Derby will resume racing after a temporary suspension as an investigation was conducted into the deaths of 12 horses at the track within one month.

New safety measures will protect horses and humans on the track, including new surface maintenance equipment and greater surface testing, increased veterinary oversight for additional monitoring and care for horses, and the establishment of a new safety management committee.

“We are excited to resume live racing again at Churchill Downs,” Churchill Downs Inc. CEO Bill Carstanjen said. “Our commitment to safety remains paramount as we enter this September meet and our participants, fans and the public can be assured that we will continue to investigate, evaluate and improve upon every policy and protocol.”

The “highly unusual” amount of deaths at the track were determined by the investigation not to be linked to one factor as the cause and no pattern was found. Four horses died just before the run of the Kentucky Derby, including two that suddenly collapsed after completing races. Five more horses were euthanized after training and racing incidents leading up to the Derby.

Horse racing officials called an emergency summit at the end of May to discuss the situation at Churchill Downs. The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) conducted an investigation into the deaths of the horses, including Havnameltdown, a 3-year-old colt who suffered an ankle injury in the sixth race on May 20 before the Preakness 148 Stakes. The colt’s jockey was thrown off his back, the colt galloped down the track and was corralled. His left front fetlock was broken and black curtains were set up while he was evaluated and then euthanized.

Before Mage won the Kentucky Derby in early May, seven horses died at Churchill Downs in the week prior. Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. was suspended by Churchill Downs out of caution after two of his horses died.