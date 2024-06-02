Countries
Alcohol likely cause of fatal accident in Rockingham County on Route 11
Local, Public Safety

Alcohol likely cause of fatal accident in Rockingham County on Route 11

Crystal Graham
Published date:
(© Wild Awake – Generated with AI – stock.adobe.com)

A 27-year-old Rockingham County man is dead after a fatal crash on Thursday on Route 11.

Alcohol is considered a factor in the accident.

Justin L. McGuire of New Market died at the scene of the crash.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash occurred on North Valley Pike, south of Route 796 (Moores Mill Road), at 2:10 a.m.

Police say McGuire’s Toyota Tacoma was traveling north on Route 11 when it crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the roadway and collided with a tree.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Graham

