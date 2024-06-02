Alcohol likely cause of fatal accident in Rockingham County on Route 11

A 27-year-old Rockingham County man is dead after a fatal crash on Thursday on Route 11.

Alcohol is considered a factor in the accident.

Justin L. McGuire of New Market died at the scene of the crash.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash occurred on North Valley Pike, south of Route 796 (Moores Mill Road), at 2:10 a.m.

Police say McGuire’s Toyota Tacoma was traveling north on Route 11 when it crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the roadway and collided with a tree.

The crash remains under investigation.