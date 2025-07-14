The historic Foxfield Races returns with its fall races on Sunday, Oct. 5, with a portion of proceeds going to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville.

The bi-annual races draw more than 17,000 attendees and feature a strong field of horses and riders for the steeplechase races.

Gates open at 9:30 a.m., and the first race begins at noon. Races run rain or shine.

The race day includes a Parade of Beagles and a Parade of Hounds, presented by Farmington Beagles and the Farmington Hunt Club.

The Albemarle County event includes a vendor village, food trucks, children’s tent and display of trucks including an antique fire truck.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $50. Admission is free for children age 12 or younger.

Since 2021, Foxfield Races has reinvested more than $440,000 back into the community through partnerships with Habitat and Camp Holiday Trails.

The spring 2026 event will take place on April 25.

For more information, visit foxfieldraces.org