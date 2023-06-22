Countries
newsalbemarle county receives two awards for engagement project and change management
Local

Albemarle County receives two awards for engagement, project and change management

Crystal Graham
Published date:

lets talk albemarle van outreach countyAlbemarle County has been recognized by the National Association of Counties with two 2023 achievement awards. The awards were given for the county’s work implementing community engagement efforts and its approach to project and change management.

“We are incredibly proud to receive these national awards,” said county executive Jeff Richardson. “Let’s Talk Albemarle and the Office of Performance & Strategic Planning are prime examples of our commitment to innovation and excellence in serving our community.”

Let’s Talk Albemarle is a county-wide initiative that encourages community engagement and feedback on important issues. To supplement that effort, the Let’s Talk Albemarle van was designed to build relationships, increase community participation and create a space for the exchange of information and ideas – via a mobile field office.

Designed to meet people where they are, the mobile field office is an innovative approach to providing public engagement opportunities. The yellow and white van “pops-up” throughout the county to share information, distribute materials, and host project-based community conversations to ensure that the community’s voice is heard in decision-making processes.

Albemarle County was also commended for its effective project and change management approach, which addresses long-term cross-departmental challenges through the “change champions” model.

By fostering buy-in at all levels, this approach establishes clear roles and responsibilities, aligns team members with project goals, and secures dedicated time for their involvement. Change champions from each department are trained and supported to share information and advocate for the benefits of the change.

Through a case study included in the award application, the Office of Performance & Strategic Planning and the Department of Finance and Budget received recognition for their use of the “change champion” model in streamlining county operations and enhancing efficiency through the Payroll Clarity Project, a completed project that modernized the organization’s payroll system and processes.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

