Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news albemarle county police seek information on two missing juveniles
Local

Albemarle County Police seek information on two missing juveniles

Chris Graham
Published:

steppe steppeAlbemarle County Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of 13-year-old Shaun Lee Steppe and 8-year-old Shayn Lucious Steppe.

The brothers were last seen last week in the company of Angela Ridgewell Steppe in a 2002 Silver GMC Yukon.

Anyone with information on the location of either of the Steppe brothers or Angela Ridgewell Steppe is encouraged to contact Detective Lavin with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Lavin can be reached at 434-296-5807.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or [email protected].

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Embattled Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood has his supporters: Who are they?
2 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
3 Waynesboro had a day shelter for the homeless; it was shut down due to zoning
4 Spanberger joins Youngkin in playing China fears up for political gain
5 Dear Mr. Buttigieg: Hate is not a Waynesboro value, no matter what our vice mayor says

Latest News

scam business
Local

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office issues warning on scam circuit court calls

Chris Graham
richmond virginia
Virginia

Richmond Police announce arrest in Feb. 2 slaying on West Broad Street

Chris Graham

Richmond Police have arrested the suspect in the February homicide in an alley near West Broad Street.

U.S./World

Reform of Section 230, holding media companies accountable for misuse, reintroduced in Congress

Rebecca Barnabi

Safeguarding Against Fraud, Exploitation, Threats, Extremism and Consumer Harms (SAFE TECH) Act was reintroduced in the House and Senate on Tuesday.

Local

Jefferson Foundation Medal recipients include LGBTQ hero attorneys from India

Rebecca Barnabi
the country gentlemen tribute band
Culture

The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band returns to Harrisonburg March 11

Crystal Graham
jim wood facebook
Local

City Council members, city residents, urge Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood to resign

Chris Graham
U.S./World

Senators want to ban foreign drone purchasing to protect national security

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy