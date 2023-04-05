Albemarle County Police seek info on suspect in stolen vehicle, abduction of two young children

A suspect or suspects stole a vehicle with a 4-year-old and 2-month-old left unattended by their nanny, then eventually abandoned the children and later the vehicle on Barracks Road in Albemarle County.

Albemarle County Police are searching for leads in the abduction, which was reported at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday.

The incident took place in the 4000 block of Cypress Pointe Drive. The unknown person or persons stole a silver 2011 Kia Sorento.

At 3:33 p.m., a resident called 911 to report two abandoned children in the area of The Colonnades, located in the 2600 block of Barracks Road. Albemarle County Police and Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to the Colonnades and confirmed the identity of the children. Both children were determined to be OK and later released to their parents.

Shortly after discovering the abducted children, Albemarle County Police located the stolen vehicle abandoned in the 500 block of Burgoyne Road. Burgoyne Road is located directly across the street from The Colonnades. A search of the area was conducted, but the suspect(s) could not be located.

Albemarle County Police are asking the community’s help identifying the suspect(s). Anyone in the area of Four Seasons Drive or Barracks Road between 3 p.m. and 3:35 p.m. who observed the stolen vehicle is asked to call Detective Chuck Marshall at 434-296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

Callers may remain anonymous.

The police department also requests anyone with in-car video footage capturing the stolen vehicle to contact the police.