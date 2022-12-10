Albemarle County: Police report scam phone calls from person ID’g as sheriff’s deputy

Albemarle County Police are alerting the community to a scam in which a caller identifies himself as Sean Hackney of the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller says there is a warrant for the arrest of the individual, due to a missed court date, but the matter can be resolved through a transfer of funds.

Two individuals have contacted ACPD to report this scam today.

Be aware that neither the Albemarle County Police Department nor the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office will contact individuals for wire transfers.

Anyone receiving such a call should hang up and contact ACPD to report the call at 434-977-9041.