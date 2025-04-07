Home Albemarle County: Police investigating rash of thefts from Wegmans
Local News

Albemarle County: Police investigating rash of thefts from Wegmans

Chris Graham
Published date:

Albemarle County Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying multiple individuals in a string of larcenies that have occurred over the last six months from Wegmans in Charlottesville.

Combined, these thefts account for more than $1,800 in stolen merchandise, according to the ACPD.

Anyone who can identify any of the individuals in these photos or has information related to these incidents is asked to contact Officer S. McCall at 434-296-5807. For those who wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

albemarle county thefts albemarle county thefts

albemarle county thefts albemarle county thefts

albemarle county thefts

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

