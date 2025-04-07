Albemarle County Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying multiple individuals in a string of larcenies that have occurred over the last six months from Wegmans in Charlottesville.

Combined, these thefts account for more than $1,800 in stolen merchandise, according to the ACPD.

Anyone who can identify any of the individuals in these photos or has information related to these incidents is asked to contact Officer S. McCall at 434-296-5807. For those who wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.