Albemarle County Police investigating early-morning shooting on Timberland Lane

Chris Graham
albemarle county Albemarle County Police are saying an early-morning shooting that left a woman with non-life-threatening injuries is an isolated incident.

Albemarle County Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 300 block of Timberland Lane at 2:30 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from the ACPD.

Upon arrival, officers located property damage and an adult female suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to UVA Health.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807 or, for those wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or [email protected].

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

