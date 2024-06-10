Albemarle County Police investigating early-morning shooting on Timberland Lane

Albemarle County Police are saying an early-morning shooting that left a woman with non-life-threatening injuries is an isolated incident.

Albemarle County Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 300 block of Timberland Lane at 2:30 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from the ACPD.

Upon arrival, officers located property damage and an adult female suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to UVA Health.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807 or, for those wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or [email protected].