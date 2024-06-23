Countries
Home Albemarle County Police investigating early-morning shooting in Free Union
Local

Albemarle County Police investigating early-morning shooting in Free Union

Chris Graham
Published date:
police car arrest lights
(© ChiccoDodiFC – stock.adobe.com)

Not a lot of detail, but we do know that there was a shooting in the Free Union area in Albemarle County on Sunday morning.

An unnamed suspect is in custody, according to Albemarle County Police, and an adult victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are calling the shooting an “isolated incident.”

The shooting was reported at 7:54 a.m. in the 3200 block of Boonesville Road.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, and additional information will be released as an update to this information release when available, according to the ACPD.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or [email protected].

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

