Albemarle County Police investigating early-morning shooting in Free Union

Not a lot of detail, but we do know that there was a shooting in the Free Union area in Albemarle County on Sunday morning.

An unnamed suspect is in custody, according to Albemarle County Police, and an adult victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are calling the shooting an “isolated incident.”

The shooting was reported at 7:54 a.m. in the 3200 block of Boonesville Road.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, and additional information will be released as an update to this information release when available, according to the ACPD.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or [email protected].