Albemarle County Police ask for help identifying truck linked to weekend larceny

Tools were stolen from Piedmont Virginia Community College some time between Dec. 15 and Dec. 17, and the Albemarle County Police Department is asking the public to help identify a vehicle of interest.

The vehicle is a white Chevrolet single cab pickup with chrome mirrors and a dent in the passenger door.

Anyone who recognizes this vehicle or with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Garrett Moore at the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 286-5807 ext. 4042 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000 or [email protected].