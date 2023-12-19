Countries
Home Albemarle County Police ask for help identifying truck linked to weekend larceny
Cops & Courts, Local

Albemarle County Police ask for help identifying truck linked to weekend larceny

Crystal Graham
Published date:
PVCC suspect vehicle
Suspect vehicle, image courtesy Albemarle County Police Department

Tools were stolen from Piedmont Virginia Community College some time between Dec. 15 and Dec. 17, and the Albemarle County Police Department is asking the public to help identify a vehicle of interest.

The vehicle is a white Chevrolet single cab pickup with chrome mirrors and a dent in the passenger door.

Anyone who recognizes this vehicle or with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Garrett Moore at the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 286-5807 ext. 4042 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000 or [email protected].

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

