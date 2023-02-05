Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news albemarle county office of housing receives high performer recognition from hud
Local

Albemarle County Office of Housing receives ‘high performer’ recognition from HUD

Crystal Graham
Published:

albemarle countyAlbemarle County was recently recognized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Section Eight Management Assessment as a “high performer” – the highest designation level attainable.

SEMAP measures 14 performance indicators of public housing agencies that administer Housing Choice Voucher programs. These key indicators demonstrate if an agency is implementing HCV programs efficiently and effectively and in compliance with programmatic rules based on federal regulation.

“Albemarle County Office of Housing has dedicated staff members that run exemplary programming with high attention to detail and strict adherence to policy,” said Philip Holbrook, housing program manager for Albemarle County. “This recognition illustrates that our families receive a high level of service with quick response times, accurate calculations of their subsidy, and an effortless program experience.”

SEMAP uses HUD’s national database of tenant information and information from audits conducted annually by independent auditors. HUD will annually assign each PHA a rating on each of the 14 indicators and an overall performance rating of high, standard, or troubled.

For more information on SEMAP, click here.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

dan roberts virginia tourism

Dan Roberts returns to Virginia Tourism Corporation as Vice President of Research and Strategy
Crystal Graham
wheelchair in office

Arc of Virginia awarded $200,000 grant for public awareness campaign
Crystal Graham

The Virginia Board for People with Disabilities awarded a $200,000 grant to The Arc of Virginia to create a campaign that increases the public’s awareness of individuals with disabilities and their contributions to the Commonwealth.

podcast
,

Shenandoah Valley farmers launch agricultural podcast
Crystal Graham

With hundreds of free agricultural podcasts exploring relevant topics, farmers have an array of options to keep their minds occupied during farm tasks or relaxation time.

polar plunge 2023

Chill seekers raise $1.55 million for Special Olympics Virginia at Polar Plunge
Crystal Graham
police car
,

Nelson County sheriff’s deputy injured after being rammed by driver of stolen vehicle
Chris Graham
road

Staunton District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Feb. 6-10
Chris Graham
liberty

Darius McGhee becomes Liberty’s all-time leading scorer in 69-64 defeat
Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy