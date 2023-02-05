Albemarle County Office of Housing receives ‘high performer’ recognition from HUD

Albemarle County was recently recognized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Section Eight Management Assessment as a “high performer” – the highest designation level attainable.

SEMAP measures 14 performance indicators of public housing agencies that administer Housing Choice Voucher programs. These key indicators demonstrate if an agency is implementing HCV programs efficiently and effectively and in compliance with programmatic rules based on federal regulation.

“Albemarle County Office of Housing has dedicated staff members that run exemplary programming with high attention to detail and strict adherence to policy,” said Philip Holbrook, housing program manager for Albemarle County. “This recognition illustrates that our families receive a high level of service with quick response times, accurate calculations of their subsidy, and an effortless program experience.”

SEMAP uses HUD’s national database of tenant information and information from audits conducted annually by independent auditors. HUD will annually assign each PHA a rating on each of the 14 indicators and an overall performance rating of high, standard, or troubled.

For more information on SEMAP, click here.