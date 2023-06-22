Countries
newsalbemarle county murder victim idd as homeless day shelter manager
Local

Albemarle County murder victim ID’d as homeless day shelter manager

Chris Graham
Published date:
laura delapp
Photo: GoFundMe

The Albemarle County Police Department has identified the victim of the homicide that occurred on Tuesday in the 1600 block of Rio Hill Drive as 46-year-old Laura DeLapp.

DeLapp was the day shelter manager at The Haven in Charlottesville, a nonprofit founded in 2010 that serves the homeless community in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

In a statement emailed to NBC29, The Haven said DeLapp made an impact on the community beyond just helping out with the day shelter.

“Those of us who had the privilege to know Laura are better people because we knew her, and Charlottesville is a better place because she was here,” said Anna Mendez, executive director of The Haven.

The Haven says DeLapp leaves behind five children ages 8 to 17. Fundraisers have been created to help support DeLapp’s children and to help pay her funeral costs.

Links to those fundraisers are available here and here.

The homicide remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Holmes at 434-296-5807, or anonymously at [email protected] or 434-977-4000.

