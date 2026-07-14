Albemarle County Police arrested a Keswick man following a brief pursuit on Monday after officers were called to the scene to investigate a domestic incident.

Adrian Brigido-Dominguez, 43, of Keswick, was taken into custody on a list of charges including three counts of brandishing a firearm, felony eluding, DUI and driving without a license.

The situation was initiated at 5:48 p.m. on Monday as officers responded to the 600 block of Black Cat Road for reports of an intoxicated male brandishing a weapon.

Upon arrival, the suspect fled the residence by car, and a brief vehicle pursuit was initiated.

During the pursuit, officers utilized a controlled maneuver to safely bring the vehicle to a stop.

No injuries were reported.

Brigido-Dominguez is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.

Support AFP