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Albemarle County: Keswick man wanted in domestic situation arrested after pursuit

Chris Graham
Published date:
Adrian Brigido-Dominguez
Adrian Brigido-Dominguez. Photo: Albemarle County Police Department

Albemarle County Police arrested a Keswick man following a brief pursuit on Monday after officers were called to the scene to investigate a domestic incident.

Adrian Brigido-Dominguez, 43, of Keswick, was taken into custody on a list of charges including three counts of brandishing a firearm, felony eluding, DUI and driving without a license.

The situation was initiated at 5:48 p.m. on Monday as officers responded to the 600 block of Black Cat Road for reports of an intoxicated male brandishing a weapon.

Upon arrival, the suspect fled the residence by car, and a brief vehicle pursuit was initiated.

During the pursuit, officers utilized a controlled maneuver to safely bring the vehicle to a stop.

No injuries were reported.

Brigido-Dominguez is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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