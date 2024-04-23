Countries
Home Albemarle County fire Monday night results in total loss of Rolling Road home
Local, Public Safety

Albemarle County fire Monday night results in total loss of Rolling Road home

Crystal Graham
Published date:
fire
(© Peter Kim – stock.adobe.com)

A fire on Rolling Road in Albemarle County Monday night has resulted in the total loss of a single-family home.

The Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue reports that career and volunteer units were dispatched to the structure fire at 9:07 p.m.

Firefighters arrived at the 3000 block of Rolling Road to discover heavy smoke and fire conditions.

Two residents were home when the fire started and evacuated safely.

One individual received a medical evaluation at the scene.

One pet cat remains missing.

The two residents have been displaced and are being assisted by family members and the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

