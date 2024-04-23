Albemarle County fire Monday night results in total loss of Rolling Road home

A fire on Rolling Road in Albemarle County Monday night has resulted in the total loss of a single-family home.

The Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue reports that career and volunteer units were dispatched to the structure fire at 9:07 p.m.

Firefighters arrived at the 3000 block of Rolling Road to discover heavy smoke and fire conditions.

Two residents were home when the fire started and evacuated safely.

One individual received a medical evaluation at the scene.

One pet cat remains missing.

The two residents have been displaced and are being assisted by family members and the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office.