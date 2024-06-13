Investigation: More than 80 dogs seized from Greene County puppy mill

More than 80 dogs were removed Monday from a puppy mill in Greene County due to poor living conditions.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office reports that 81 dogs were removed from the Free Union location by animal control.

In total, all 81 dogs were removed after the criminal investigation unit and a licensed veterinarian examined the adult male and female dogs, some pregnant, and puppies.

A search warrant was obtained after an investigation by the animal control division investigation into the care and treatment of the animals.

The dogs have been placed with dog shelters and rescue organizations.

Charges are pending on the owners of this puppy mill, according to the GCSO.

Assistance was provided by Dogs Deserve Better of Blue Ridge, Green Dogs Unleashed, Sanctuary Rescue, For The Love Poodles, Oldies but Goodies, Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA, Rad Rescue, Louisa County Animal Shelter, Volunteer Veterinarian, Orange County Animal Control, UVA Police Department, Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office and Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department.