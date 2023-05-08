Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsaew news and notes dynamite card house rules coming to virginia this weekend
Sports

AEW News and Notes: ‘Dynamite’ card, House Rules coming to Virginia this weekend

Chris Graham
Published date:
kenny omega jon moxley aew
Photo: AEW

Big main event headlines ‘Dynamite’

This week’s “Dynamite” is being built around a Kenny Omega-Jon Moxley main event, which would seem to be a pay-per-view-worthy match of two recent former AEW world champs.

Things have been building toward some sort of multi-person blowoff match between The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club at the upcoming “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view.

The blowoff can’t come soon enough.

The lack of interest in this that has been evident in the declining viewer numbers for “Dynamite” in recent weeks has not been swaying Tony Khan to deviate from what he sketched out on his legal pad.

Other matches advertised include Orange Cassidy defending his International championship against Daniel Garcia, Anna Jay facing Julia Hart, and The House of Black defending the trios titles against Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta and Bandido.

Dumb stip

We also get Ring of Honor world champ Claudio Castagnoli vs. ROH tag champ Ray Fenix in a match with a stupid stipulation – the winner gets to challenge for the belt of the loser.

Meaning, Fenix could defeat the world champ and, instead of becoming the world champ by beating the world champ, he’d just earn a title shot.

Dumb. Just, dumb.

AEW coming to Salem

AEW is bringing a House Rules show to the Salem Civic Center on Saturday night, and there is one title match on the card.

TNT champ Wardlow will defend his belt against Lee Moriarty in the main event of the show.

The other two matches announced for the show are Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue and Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and QT Marshall in a tag-team match.

I’m seeing that “Hangman” Adam Page, the Aaron’s Creek, Va., native, is being advertised for Salem, but I can’t find any reference to a match involving him.

This is just basic bad PR.

There’s a House Rules show in Corbin, Kent., on Friday night, and folks there get a world tag title match with FTR and The Gunns for their trouble.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Second jail escapee surrenders at Longwood University, injured, asks for medical help
2 Ben Cline can’t even offer ‘thoughts and prayers’ after latest American mass shooting
3 Jim Wood ‘matter’ is ‘closed,’ and Waynesboro leaders are pretending it never happened
4 Virginia basketball family pays tribute to legendary coach Terry Holland
5 It was an emotional tribute for Coach Holland: One that I didn’t want to end

Latest News

Culture

Financial services ensured for legal cannabis businesses with new legislation

Rebecca Barnabi
uva notre dame
Sports

Men’s Lacrosse: Virginia earns #2 NCAA Tournament seed, hosts Richmond on Saturday

Chris Graham

The second-ranked Virginia men’s lacrosse team will be a No. 2 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, and the Cavaliers will host Richmond in the first round on Saturday.

virginia business
Virginia

IT company to expand in NoVA, cites ‘diverse and inclusive community’ as key reason

Chris Graham

Dev Technology Group, an IT services company that focuses on work with the federal government,  announced on Monday that it will invest $366,000 to expand in Fairfax County.

Gas prices
U.S./World

Gas prices continue downward trend: Analyst says diesel is also on decline

Chris Graham
road interstate
Virginia

Maryland man struck, killed, in hit-and-run on I-295 in Hanover County

Chris Graham
prison jail
Virginia

Second jail escapee surrenders at Longwood University, injured, asks for medical help

Crystal Graham
police
Local

Rockbridge County teenager dies from injuries in late Sunday night crash

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy