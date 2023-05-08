AEW News and Notes: ‘Dynamite’ card, House Rules coming to Virginia this weekend

Big main event headlines ‘Dynamite’

This week’s “Dynamite” is being built around a Kenny Omega-Jon Moxley main event, which would seem to be a pay-per-view-worthy match of two recent former AEW world champs.

Things have been building toward some sort of multi-person blowoff match between The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club at the upcoming “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view.

The blowoff can’t come soon enough.

The lack of interest in this that has been evident in the declining viewer numbers for “Dynamite” in recent weeks has not been swaying Tony Khan to deviate from what he sketched out on his legal pad.

Other matches advertised include Orange Cassidy defending his International championship against Daniel Garcia, Anna Jay facing Julia Hart, and The House of Black defending the trios titles against Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta and Bandido.

Dumb stip

We also get Ring of Honor world champ Claudio Castagnoli vs. ROH tag champ Ray Fenix in a match with a stupid stipulation – the winner gets to challenge for the belt of the loser.

Meaning, Fenix could defeat the world champ and, instead of becoming the world champ by beating the world champ, he’d just earn a title shot.

Dumb. Just, dumb.

AEW coming to Salem

AEW is bringing a House Rules show to the Salem Civic Center on Saturday night, and there is one title match on the card.

TNT champ Wardlow will defend his belt against Lee Moriarty in the main event of the show.

The other two matches announced for the show are Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue and Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and QT Marshall in a tag-team match.

I’m seeing that “Hangman” Adam Page, the Aaron’s Creek, Va., native, is being advertised for Salem, but I can’t find any reference to a match involving him.

This is just basic bad PR.

There’s a House Rules show in Corbin, Kent., on Friday night, and folks there get a world tag title match with FTR and The Gunns for their trouble.