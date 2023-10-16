ACC Power Rankings Week 7: The ACC landscape through seven weeks of the season 

About halfway through the 2023 college football season, the battle for the top spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference is starting to get clear.

Saturday began the separation between the contenders and the pretenders.

FSU and North Carolina had statement wins, while Louisville went down in flames in the Steel City, leaving just two teams in the conference with unblemished marks, both in league play and overall.

The race for Charlotte is still up for grabs with the Seminoles and Tar Heels neck and neck. But don’t sleep on Duke, which is also undefeated in ACC action, with only a loss to Notre Dame on its mark.

Could Duke be the best team in the ACC?

Other than the late loss to ND, the Blue Devils have been impressive this season. Saturday Duke destroyed neighborhood rival NC State, 24-3. After a bye week coming up, Duke and FSU meet in Tallahassee. That game may answer the question about how good Duke is.

Here’s the latest look at how things are shaping up around the ACC.