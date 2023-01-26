ACC Basketball Report: Action heating up with big weekend on tap

We’ve reached the midway point of the ACC men’s basketball season, and it’s about as tough to predict the finish as ever before. The top 10 teams are separated by a total of four games, and things are really just beginning to heat up.

Clemson maintains the top spot, with Virginia right on the Tigers’ heels, riding the conference’s hottest win streak and sitting just a game back in the loss column with a long way to go.

One way or another, it’s shaping up to be one heck of an ACC Tournament in about six weeks in Greensboro, and it’ll be fun to watch things unfold in the meantime.

As each weekend becomes increasingly important in terms of jockeying for position in the standings — as well as building tournament resumes — here’s how things stand for each of the 15 schools heading into Saturday’s seven-game schedule.

No. 24 Clemson Tigers

Current record: 17-4 (9-1 ACC)

Last 10 games: 9-1

Current streak: Won 2

KenPom rating: 58th (74th AdjO; 50th AdjD)

NET ranking: 56th (3-2 vs. Quad 1 opponents)

Latest Bracketology projection: 8-seed (Jan. 23)

Overview: After holding on to beat Virginia Tech by a point at home last weekend, the Tigers blew out Georgia Tech on Tuesday to stay atop the standings. Senior forward Hunter Tyson is averaging a double-double — 15.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game — to lead Brad Brownell’s squad, which has now won nine of their last 10 games. The Tigers look to keep the wins coming in the back half of the schedule, with the next opportunity coming Saturday at Florida State.

No. 7 Virginia Cavaliers

Current record: 15-3 (7-2)

Last 10 games: 7-3

Current streak: Won 5

KenPom rating: 11th (18th; 24th)

NET ranking: 15th (3-3 vs. Q1)

Latest Bracketology projection: 3-seed

Overview: The Cavaliers stuck with the predominantly small lineup and got the win at Wake, their fifth in a row, snapping the Deacons’ 15-game home win streak in the process. Armaan Franklin led a 3-point barrage in Winston-Salem, knocking down a season-high 5 of the team’s 15 triples on the afternoon for a game-high 25 points. Franklin has registered double-figure performances in each of his last eight games since putting up a goose egg at Miami on Dec. 20. The Hoos have had the week off to get ready for Saturday’s game against Boston College. Virginia has won three in a row against the Eagles, and nine of the last 10. UVA has taken seven-straight at JPJ in the series.

No. 20 Miami Hurricanes

Current record: 16-4 (7-3)

Last 10 games: 7-3

Current streak: Won 1

KenPom rating: 35th (10th; 116th)

NET ranking: 37th (4-3 vs. Q1)

Latest Bracketology projection: 6-seed

Overview: After losing by two at Duke last weekend, the Hurricanes had dropped three of their previous five, but rebounded in a big way against their in-state rivals on Tuesday. Miami broke out a can of you-know-what at FSU, building a 20-point lead not even halfway through the first half and maintaining a comfortable advantage throughout. All five starters scored in double figures, with Norchad Omier posting his 10th double-double of the season (12 points and 11 rebounds). Both Nijel Pack and Isaiah Wong poured in a game-high 18 points and hit four 3-pointers each. The Canes sank 7 of their first 9 3-pointers against the Seminoles, who simply couldn’t even make it respectable the rest of the way. Jim Larrañaga takes his team to Pittsburgh this weekend for the first of two meetings with the Panthers. Miami has won two in a row against Pitt, and nine of the last 11.

North Carolina Tar Heels

Current record: 15-6 (7-3)

Last 10 games: 8-2

Current streak: Won 4

KenPom rating: 25th (24th; 51st)

NET ranking: 31st (1-6 vs. Q1)

Latest Bracketology projection: 8-seed

Overview: The Tar Heels are on a roll since getting star big man Armando Bacot back in the lineup, defeating NC State last weekend before hanging on for a four-point win at Syracuse on Tuesday. In his last four games since returning from the injury that kept him out of the loss at Virginia, Bacot is averaging 18.8 points and 14.5 rebounds. Carolina got a big game from forward Pete Nance in the win over the Orange, as the Northwestern grad transfer poured in a game-high 21 points. His dunk with 19 seconds to play helped seal the victory. The Tar Heels have the weekend off, and will turn their attention to Wednesday’s game at Pitt ahead of next weekend’s highly anticipated Round-One matchup with Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Pitt Panthers

Current record: 14-7 (7-3)

Last 10 games: 7-3

Current streak: Won 1

KenPom rating: 64th (47th; 98th)

NET ranking: 63rd (3-2 vs. Q1)

Latest Bracketology projection: 11-seed

Overview: The Panthers were outplayed at home last weekend against FSU, but bounced back with a win over Wake on Wednesday. Blake Hinson, Greg Elliott and Nelly Cummings combined for 17 3-pointers and 53 of the team’s 81 points to hold off a late Demon Deacon rally. Hinson’s eight triples matched a single-game program record. Pitt welcomes in Miami on Saturday in another important ACC showdown. The two teams will wrap up the regular season in South Florida in early March.

NC State Wolfpack

Current record: 16-5 (6-4)

Last 10 games: 8-2

Current streak: Won 1

KenPom rating: 46th (45th; 62nd)

NET ranking: 42nd (2-4 vs. Q1)

Latest Bracketology projection: 7-seed

Overview: The Pack had their win streak snapped at Carolina last weekend, losing Terquavion Smith midway through the second half after taking a hard fall under the basket. Smith was back on Tuesday as State held on to defeat Notre Dame in Raleigh. The talented sophomore guard put up 17 points and 6 assists in 39 minutes in his return, while Ole Miss transfer Jarkel Joiner exploded for a game-high 28 points to lead the charge. NC State makes the short trip to take on Wake Forest Saturday. The Wolfpack have won seven of the last 10 against the Demon Deacons. State had won seven of eight in the series prior to a Wake sweep in 2022.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current record: 14-7 (6-4)

Last 10 games: 6-4

Current streak: Lost 2

KenPom rating: 74th (29th; 161st)

NET ranking: 70th (2-5 vs. Q1)

Latest Bracketology projection: Next Four Out

Overview: After a hot start, the Demon Deacons have dropped two in a row, falling against Virginia on Saturday before coming up short at Pitt Wednesday. Trailing by two with 37 seconds left, Cameron Hildreth missed a pair of free throws that would’ve knotted it up, but the Deacs would get one more crack at it. The Panthers turned the ball over with five seconds remaining, but Tyree Appleby’s would-be game-winning 3-point attempt did not fall. Wake hosts NC State Saturday and has won two in a row against the Wolfpack, completing a sweep last season — winning by 18 in Raleigh and by 25 in Winston-Salem.

Syracuse Orange

Current record: 13-8 (6-4)

Last 10 games: 6-4

Current streak: Lost 1

KenPom rating: 81st (64th; 112th)

NET ranking: 97th (0-3 vs. Q1)

Latest Bracketology projection: None

Overview: Jim Boeheim’s squad won handily at Georgia Tech over the weekend, but was tripped up at home against UNC on Tuesday. Syracuse big man Jesse Edwards struggled against Bacot, finishing with just 8 points and tying a season low with 7 rebounds (he averages 13.6 and 10.6). The Orange will try to get back in the win column as they go for the season sweep at Virginia Tech on Saturday. Syracuse won the first meeting at the JMA Wireless Dome, 82-72, earlier this month. The Orange have taken three of the last four against the Hokies overall, but Tech has claimed three of the last four in Blacksburg.

Duke Blue Devils

Current record: 14-6 (5-4)

Last 10 games: 6-4

Current streak: Lost 1

KenPom rating: 32nd (35th; 41st)

NET ranking: 30th (3-6 vs. Q1)

Latest Bracketology projection: 5-seed

Overview: The Blue Devils survived a nailbiter against Miami last Saturday, but then lost a close one in Blacksburg on Monday. Talented freshman Kyle Filipowski had one of his best games yet, scoring a career-high 29 points on 9-of-17 shooting (4-of-8 from downtown) to go with 10 rebounds, giving him 10 double-doubles on the season. The problem for Jon Scheyer’s team was that no other Blue Devil scored more than 10, as the Hokies held on for their fifth win in the last six tries against Duke at Cassell Coliseum. The Devils will be heavy favorites in Atlanta this weekend, as Duke has won 15 of the last 16 overall against Georgia Tech.

Florida State Seminoles

Current record: 7-14 (5-5)

Last 10 games: 5-5

Current streak: Lost 1

KenPom rating: 157th (132nd; 203rd)

NET ranking: 202nd (1-6 vs. Q1)

Latest Bracketology projection: None

Overview: The Seminoles put together one of their best performances of the season last weekend in Pittsburgh, escaping with a 7-point win, but were then dismantled by Miami Tuesday at home. FSU shot just 14 percent from beyond the arc against the Hurricanes (3-for-22). Darin Green Jr., the team’s leading scorer this season, struggled mightily against the U, matching a season low with just 5 points on 2-of-12 shooting (1-for-10 from long range). The Seminoles host first-place Clemson on Saturday, and have won nine of the last 13 meetings against the Tigers, including each of the last seven in Tallahassee.

Boston College Eagles

Current record: 10-11 (4-6)

Last 10 games: 5-5

Current streak: Won 2

KenPom rating: 186th (244th; 117th)

NET ranking: 196th (0-4 vs. Q1)

Latest Bracketology projection: None

Overview: The Eagles have strung together their first winning streak in over a month, prevailing by a dozen at Notre Dame last weekend, then rallying on Wednesday to hand Louisville yet another loss. Quinten Post had another solid game down low, putting up a game-high 22 points, while Makai Ashton-Langford added 21 and Jaeden Zackery chipped in with 15 points (three 3-pointers) and 7 assists. Earl Grant’s team now has the unenviable task of going into John Paul Jones Arena and attempting to end Virginia’s five-game winning streak.

Virginia Tech Hokies

Current record: 12-8 (2-7)

Last 10 games: 3-7

Current streak: Won 1

KenPom rating: 47th (42nd; 67th)

NET ranking: 52nd (2-4 vs. Q1)

Latest Bracketology projection: None

Overview: The Hokies nearly pulled off the upset at Clemson last weekend, but came up short by a point for their seventh loss in a row. Tech finally snapped the losing skid with a win over Duke Monday, however, as M.J. Collins hit a game-winning basket in the closing seconds. Grant Basile had a huge game, finishing with a team-high 24 points and 8 rebounds, while Hunter Cattoor and Sean Pedulla combined for 31 points and eight 3-pointers. It was Tech’s first victory since a 74-48 win over Grambling on Dec. 17. The Hokies will try to make it two in a row on Saturday against Syracuse. Despite the recent setbacks, Mike Young’s team was in a very similar spot last season, and things turned out pretty well. Through nine games last season, Tech was 2-7 in the ACC. The Hokies ended up winning the conference tournament.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Current record: 9-12 (1-9)

Last 10 games: 2-8

Current streak: Lost 4

KenPom rating: 150th (70th; 280th)

NET ranking: 185th (0-3 vs. Q1)

Latest Bracketology projection: None

Overview: The Irish fell against Boston College last weekend and then hung tough at NC State Tuesday before ultimately dropping their fourth straight. Cormac Ryan did all he could to put his team in the win column, scoring a team-high 19 points and a game-high five 3-pointers, but it ultimately wasn’t enough. With Mike Brey already announcing his departure at season’s end, can his team put together one more magical run to send their coach out on a positive note? A good way to jumpstart such a run would be a matchup with struggling, last-place Louisville, and that’s exactly what the Irish will get in South Bend Saturday. The Irish swept the Cardinals last season, after Louisville had claimed each of the previous six meetings.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current record: 8-12 (1-9)

Last 10 games: 2-8

Current streak: Lost 6

KenPom rating: 163rd (215th; 130th)

NET ranking: 191st (0-6 vs. Q1)

Latest Bracketology projection: None

Overview: It just keeps getting uglier in Hotlanta, as the Jackets were demolished by 17 at home against Syracuse over the weekend before getting annihilated by 21 at Clemson on Tuesday. Things don’t get any easier for Josh Pastner’s struggling team on Saturday, as Duke comes to town. After scoring in double figures in 11-consecutive games, Tech’s leading scorer, sophomore Miles Kelly, has only done so once across his last four contests.

Louisville Cardinals

Current record: 2-18 (0-9)

Last 10 games: 1-9

Current streak: Lost 9

KenPom rating: 301st (312th; 257th)

NET ranking: 334th (0-4 vs. Q1)

Latest Bracketology projection: None

Overview: The Cardinals had a week off to prepare for Wednesday’s game at Boston College and held a six-point lead at the half, but couldn’t snag their elusive first conference win, matching their season-long losing streak of nine games. UL began the season with nine-straight losses as well. Kenny Payne will have one of his better chances for his first conference win at Notre Dame on Saturday, a team that has dropped four in a row. Senior point guard El Ellis has scored 10 points or more in a dozen-straight games, as he continues to be one of the few bright spots for his team.

This Week’s Results & Schedule

Monday

Virginia Tech 78, Duke 75

Tuesday

Miami 86, Florida State 63

NC State 85, Notre Dame 82

Clemson 72, Georgia Tech 51

North Carolina 72, Syracuse 68

Wednesday

Pitt 81, Wake Forest 79

Boston College 75, Louisville 65

Saturday

Boston College at Virginia, Noon (RSN)

Louisville at Notre Dame, Noon (ESPN2)

NC State at Wake Forest, 1 p.m. (ACCN)

Duke at Georgia Tech, 3 p.m. (ACCN)

Miami at Pitt, 4 p.m. (ESPNU)

Clemson at Florida State, 5 p.m. (ACCN)

Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m. (ACCN)

ACC Individual Leaders

Points Per Game

Terquavion Smith (NCST) — 18.6 Armando Bacot (UNC) — 17.9 El Ellis (UL) — 17.8 Tyree Appleby (WF) — 17.7 Joseph Girard III (SU) — 17.5

Rebounds Per Game

Armando Bacot (UNC) — 11.4 Jesse Edwards (SU) — 10.6 Norchad Omier (UM) — 10.5 Hunter Tyson (CU) — 10.0 Kyle Filipowski (DU) — 9.5

Assists Per Game

Tyree Appleby (WF) — 6.1 Kihei Clark (UVA) — 5.8 Reece Beekman (UVA) — 5.1 El Ellis (UL) — 4.7 Jamarius Burton (UP) — 4.7

Blocked Shots Per Game

Jesse Edwards (SU) — 2.9 Dereck Lively II (DU) — 1.8 Federiko Federiko (UP) — 1.7 Kadin Shedrick (UVA) — 1.5 Norchad Omier (UM) — 1.5

Steals Per Game

Judah Mintz (SU) — 2.1 Terquavion Smith (NCST) — 1.8 Tyree Appleby (WF) — 1.8 Justyn Mutts (VT) — 1.6 Jaeden Zackery (BC) — 1.6

ACC Team Leaders

Scoring Offense

NC State — 79.3 North Carolina — 79.2 Miami — 78.2 Wake Forest — 77.4 Syracuse — 75.2

Scoring Defense

Virginia — 60.3 Duke — 64.3 Virginia Tech — 66.1 Clemson — 66.1 Pitt — 68.2

Rebounds Per Game

Duke — 39.5 North Carolina — 39.1 Pitt — 37.3 NC State — 37.2 Syracuse — 36.3

Assists Per Game

Virginia — 16.2 Syracuse — 15.2 Miami — 14.9 Clemson — 14.8 Virginia Tech — 14.7

Blocked Shots Per Game

Syracuse — 5.7 Virginia — 4.8 NC State — 4.6 Duke — 4.5 Georgia Tech — 4.2

Steals Per Game