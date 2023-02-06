Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news aarp is an independent nonpartisan advocate for virginias seniors
Perspectives

AARP is an independent, nonpartisan advocate for Virginia’s seniors

Perspectives
Published:

AARP VirginiaBy John Hishta

Jon Decker’s recent piece, “AARP Virginia is advocating against the interests of seniors,” reads like all the other opinions that big drug companies and their front groups recycle.

American Commitment claims to speak for older Americans, but they are funded by the pharmaceutical lobby to protect their profits. But thanks to historic prescription drug reform, we are fighting back against pharmaceutical companies’ price-gouging tactics.

Let’s be clear: AARP is an independent and nonpartisan advocate for America’s seniors.

AARP has long advocated for lower drug prices. Last year, new legislation gave Medicare the power to negotiate lower prices. Decker’s implication that Medicare’s funds have been cut is simply false. Indeed, saving money for seniors and Medicare is common sense. Over 10 years, this will save Medicare and American taxpayers an estimated $102 billion by standing up to manufacturers’ extortionary prices.

To suggest otherwise is a lie.

Thankfully, the new law also provides additional savings to seniors by limiting annual out-of-pocket costs, capping monthly insulin costs and making vaccines free to those on Medicare. To combat outrageous yearly price hikes, pharmaceutical companies will be penalized for raising prices faster than inflation.

Which is why Decker and his PhRMA backers are upset now. AARP Virginia is advancing legislation which would help rein in drug prices at the state level through the creation of a prescription drug affordability board. The common sense solution is widely backed by Virginia voters and passed in the State Senate with bipartisan support.

The fight for affordable medications is far from over, and AARP won’t back down.

John Hishta is AARP’s senior vice president of campaigns.

Perspectives

Have a letter to the editor or guest column that you'd like to submit? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

us politics congress
,

‘Fundamentally and necessarily opposed:’ U.S. House passes resolution condemning socialism
Rebecca Barnabi
, ,

Virginia’s 10th District receives federal grants for safe roads
Rebecca Barnabi

Virginia Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton announced last week the allocation of two federal grants to help prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries in the 10th District.

nick jackson
,

Virginia linebacker Nick Jackson confirms he’s leaving: What this means for the UVA LB room
Chris Graham

Virginia football coach Tony Elliott struck out on another in-house recruiting priority, with three-time All-ACC linebacker Nick Jackson confirming on Sunday that he won’t be returning for the 2023 season.

civil rights
,

Black men are 2.5 times more likely to be killed by police than White men
Perspectives
Gas prices

Gas prices take surprising dip: What is the longer-term trend at the pump?
Chris Graham
ben cline
,

ClineWatch: The hypocritical letter from House Republicans to President Biden
Perspectives
uva pitt
,

Women’s Basketball: Virginia falls at Pitt, 60-51, extending losing streak to six games
Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy