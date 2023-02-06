AARP is an independent, nonpartisan advocate for Virginia’s seniors

By John Hishta

Jon Decker’s recent piece, “AARP Virginia is advocating against the interests of seniors,” reads like all the other opinions that big drug companies and their front groups recycle.

American Commitment claims to speak for older Americans, but they are funded by the pharmaceutical lobby to protect their profits. But thanks to historic prescription drug reform, we are fighting back against pharmaceutical companies’ price-gouging tactics.

Let’s be clear: AARP is an independent and nonpartisan advocate for America’s seniors.

AARP has long advocated for lower drug prices. Last year, new legislation gave Medicare the power to negotiate lower prices. Decker’s implication that Medicare’s funds have been cut is simply false. Indeed, saving money for seniors and Medicare is common sense. Over 10 years, this will save Medicare and American taxpayers an estimated $102 billion by standing up to manufacturers’ extortionary prices.

To suggest otherwise is a lie.

Thankfully, the new law also provides additional savings to seniors by limiting annual out-of-pocket costs, capping monthly insulin costs and making vaccines free to those on Medicare. To combat outrageous yearly price hikes, pharmaceutical companies will be penalized for raising prices faster than inflation.

Which is why Decker and his PhRMA backers are upset now. AARP Virginia is advancing legislation which would help rein in drug prices at the state level through the creation of a prescription drug affordability board. The common sense solution is widely backed by Virginia voters and passed in the State Senate with bipartisan support.

The fight for affordable medications is far from over, and AARP won’t back down.

John Hishta is AARP’s senior vice president of campaigns.