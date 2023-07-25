Countries
More lottery fever: $820 million Mega Millions jackpot drawing tonight
U.S. News

More lottery fever: $820 million Mega Millions jackpot drawing tonight

Crystal Graham
Published date:
mega millions lottery tickets
(© The Toidi – stock.adobe.com)

While the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot has been won, the Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow after no winner since the April 18 drawing.

The current jackpot for Mega Millions is at an estimated $820 million, and the next drawing will take place tonight at 11 p.m.

Since the last jackpot was last won, there have been more than 20.7 million winning tickets at all non-jackpot prize levels, ranging from $2 up to $4 million.

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has awarded four jackpots exceeding $1 billion – one each in 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tickets are $2 each; in most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.

Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

