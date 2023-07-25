More lottery fever: $820 million Mega Millions jackpot drawing tonight

While the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot has been won, the Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow after no winner since the April 18 drawing.

The current jackpot for Mega Millions is at an estimated $820 million, and the next drawing will take place tonight at 11 p.m.

Since the last jackpot was last won, there have been more than 20.7 million winning tickets at all non-jackpot prize levels, ranging from $2 up to $4 million.

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has awarded four jackpots exceeding $1 billion – one each in 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tickets are $2 each; in most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.

Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.