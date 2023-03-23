Countries

news8 virginia defeats georgetown 6 4 set to open acc home schedule this weekend
Sports

#8 Virginia defeats Georgetown, 6-4, set to open ACC home schedule this weekend

Chris Graham
Last modified date :
uva baseball
Photo: UVA Athletics

Eighth-ranked Virginia held off Georgetown to post a 6-4 win over Georgetown at Disharoon Park on Wednesday.

The Cavaliers (19-2, 4-2 ACC) scored in five of the first six turns at the plate that included a pair of runs on solo homers by Jake Gelof in the first inning and Kyle Teel in the third inning.

Second year Griff O’Ferrall went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI in the contest.

First-year righthander Kevin Jaxel was credited with the win after he retired all eight batters he faced and struck out six of them. He totaled 2.2 innings of relief and recorded his first collegiate victory.

Virginia will play its first three ACC games at home beginning Friday against Florida State (12-9, 3-3 ACC). The series opener is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start, while first pitch for Saturday and Sunday’s games will be at 1 p.m.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

