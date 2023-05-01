75-year-old man stabbed while sleeping by granddaughter, friend in Rockingham County

A 75-year-old man was violently attacked by his granddaughter and another youth early Sunday morning in a suspected murder attempt, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Eddie McAvoy, the victim, was treated and released with serious injuries.

At approximately 2 a.m., deputies responded to a stabbing on Rosedale Road in Rockingham County. According to the sheriff, the 15-year-old granddaughter, who lived with the victim, and a 16-year-old male who reportedly identifies as a female, both attacked the home owner with knives while he was sleeping.

After the attack, both individuals fled the residence. They were located nearby Sunday afternoon on foot.

McAvoy was transported to Rockingham Memorial Hospital and later transferred to UVA hospital.

The two suspects, both juveniles, are being held at the Juvenile Detention Center in Verona. They are facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding and conspiracy to commit a felony.

No other information is available at this time.