Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
news75 year old man stabbed while sleeping by granddaughter friend in rockingham county
Local

75-year-old man stabbed while sleeping by granddaughter, friend in Rockingham County

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police crime scene
(© Prathaan – stock.adobe.com)

A 75-year-old man was violently attacked by his granddaughter and another youth early Sunday morning in a suspected murder attempt, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Eddie McAvoy, the victim, was treated and released with serious injuries.

At approximately 2 a.m., deputies responded to a stabbing on Rosedale Road in Rockingham County. According to the sheriff, the 15-year-old granddaughter, who lived with the victim, and a 16-year-old male who reportedly identifies as a female, both attacked the home owner with knives while he was sleeping.

After the attack, both individuals fled the residence. They were located nearby Sunday afternoon on foot.

McAvoy was transported to Rockingham Memorial Hospital and later transferred to UVA hospital.

The two suspects, both juveniles, are being held at the Juvenile Detention Center in Verona. They are facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding and conspiracy to commit a felony.

No other information is available at this time.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Waynesboro leaders never sanctioned Jim Wood: They, instead, went all in on his hate
2 Youngkin wraps week of photo-ops in Asia with visit to War Memorial of Korea
3 Heavy rains bring flooding to large swath of Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley
4 UVA hoops fans could learn from Giannis Antetokounmpo on the concept of failure
5 Three ODU players taken in 2023 NFL Draft: UVA, VT, Liberty get one each

Latest News

small pieces book
Culture

Early release event on May 18 for ‘Small Pieces’ collaborative book by Marcom, Karimi

Crystal Graham
Tyrik Alloyd Ayers
Local

Suspect in Sunday police pursuit was wanted on drug, weapons charges

Crystal Graham

Charlottesville man was apprehended Sunday after evading police who were pulling the suspect over for an expired registration sticker.

virginia beach damage
Virginia

Confirmed EF-3 tornado causes $15 million in damage in Virginia Beach

Chris Graham

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-3 level tornado with peak winds of 145 mph touched down in Virginia Beach on Sunday.

police car
Local

Augusta County authorities investigating attempted assault on adult female runner

Chris Graham
Virginia

Congresswoman Wexton shares new details on House Republican cuts impacting Virginians

Rebecca Barnabi
Church & Dwight
Virginia

Church & Dwight investing $27M in expansion of Chesterfield County facility

Chris Graham
EMU harrisonburg
Local

Teacher and researcher returns to EMU for Commencement ceremony

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy