55-year-old Richmond man dead from likely gunshot wound

A Richmond man is dead after police officers responded to a report of a shooting last night at 10:16 p.m.

Eddie Horne, Jr., 55, of Richmond, was located at the Gladstone Avenue scene and was transported to a local hospital for an apparent gunshot wound. According to police, Horne succumbed to his injury.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.