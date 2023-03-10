Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news 55 year old richmond man dead from likely gunshot wound
Virginia

55-year-old Richmond man dead from likely gunshot wound

Crystal Graham
Published:
police investigation
(© blackboard – stock.adobe.com)

A Richmond man is dead after police officers responded to a report of a shooting last night at 10:16 p.m.

Eddie Horne, Jr., 55, of Richmond, was located at the Gladstone Avenue scene and was transported to a local hospital for an apparent gunshot wound. According to police, Horne succumbed to his injury.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

1 Embattled Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood has his supporters: Who are they?
2 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
3 Waynesboro had a day shelter for the homeless; it was shut down due to zoning
4 Waynesboro renters living with mold, leaks afraid to report conditions, fear retaliation
5 Dear Mr. Buttigieg: Hate is not a Waynesboro value, no matter what our vice mayor says

Latest News

norfolk
Virginia

Ship repair contractor to expand Norfolk headquarters with $500,000 investment

Rebecca Barnabi
albemarle county
Local

Albemarle County home fire results in $75k in damages

Crystal Graham

An Albemarle County family has been displaced after their Lindsay Road home caught on fire Thursday afternoon.

sick black man
Virginia

VDH monitoring meningococcal disease outbreak including three fatal cases

Crystal Graham

The Virginia Department of Health provided an update Wednesday regarding an outbreak of meningococcal disease that continues to spread in eastern Virginia.

credit card payment
Culture

‘On a dangerous trajectory:’ Americans increase credit card debt by $180.3 billion

Rebecca Barnabi
arlington train crystal city
Virginia

Individual extricated from underneath a train in Arlington County

Crystal Graham
Hickory Wind
Culture

St. Paddy’s Day concert to feature folk group Hickory Wind on March 18

Crystal Graham
the foreigner cst valley playhouse
Culture

Valley Playhouse presents ‘The Foreigner’ at Court Square Theater

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy