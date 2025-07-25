5 Best Betting Apps For UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder takes place Saturday, July 27, 2025, live from Abu Dhabi and airing free on ABC. Also known as UFC on ABC 9, the card features elite talent and offers betting opportunities from top to bottom. Whether you’re betting on Whittaker’s striking or de Ridder’s grappling, offshore sportsbooks accepting U.S. players are already posting odds, props, and parlays. These platforms are internationally licensed, support crypto payments, and operate without state restrictions, making them accessible to bettors across the country.

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder

Create an account at BetOnline Enter basic details to create your account Deposit $50 or more to claim your UFC Abu Dhabi bonus Find “Martial Arts,” select UFC on ABC 9, and place your bets

📌 What to Know About UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi

🗓 Date: Saturday, July 27, 2025

Saturday, July 27, 2025 📍 Location: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi 🕖 Main Card: 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT on ABC

15:00 ET / 12:00 PT on ABC 🕐 Prelims: 12:00 ET / 9:00 PT on ESPN+

12:00 ET / 9:00 PT on ESPN+ 🥊 Headliner: Robert Whittaker vs Reinier de Ridder (Middleweight)

Is It Legal to Bet on UFC Fight Night Online?

Yes. UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder is free to watch on ABC, and you can legally place bets online through internationally licensed sportsbooks. These betting sites accept U.S. players from all states, without needing state approval or location checks. They operate under global gambling jurisdictions and offer the same UFC betting markets found in major regulated apps.

✅ No state restrictions or app store issues

✅ Works in all 50 states

✅ Fully licensed and open to American bettors

Who Can Bet on UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder?

If you’re 18 or older, you can bet on UFC Fight Night through these sportsbooks. You don’t need to submit documents or go through an approval process. These platforms are open-access and optimized for mobile and desktop use across the U.S.

🔓 Legal age is 18+

🔓 No uploads, no KYC delays

🔓 Betting works instantly on phone or PC

UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi Odds

Fight Favorite Underdog Robert Whittaker vs Reinier de Ridder Whittaker -145 de Ridder +125 Petr Yan vs Marcus McGhee Yan -365 McGhee +290 Shara Magomedov vs Marc-Andre Barriault Magomedov -650 Barriault +475 Bryce Mitchell vs Said Nurmagomedov Mitchell -140 Nurmagomedov +120 Nikita Krylov vs Bogdan Guskov Krylov -202 Guskov +172

*Odds via BetOnline. Updated July 25. Subject to change.

UFC Fight Night Picks

Whittaker to win (-145): Veteran savvy, better striking, and takedown defense should frustrate de Ridder’s gameplan.

Veteran savvy, better striking, and takedown defense should frustrate de Ridder’s gameplan. Yan to win inside the distance (+350): McGhee is dangerous early, but Yan’s pace and pressure usually take over past round one.

McGhee is dangerous early, but Yan’s pace and pressure usually take over past round one. Magomedov by KO/TKO (-135): Barriault is durable but hittable. Shara’s power gives him a real shot at an early finish.

Parlaying these three picks at Bet105 with their 15% boost pays around +1386 as of Friday.