Children score free veggies, fruit this summer at farmers markets

Children begging parents for candy or chips at the grocery store checkout may find the same kids asking for fruits and vegetables on a trip to the local farmers market.

Project GROWS and Molina Healthcare have teamed up to offer kids under the age of 18 a $5 coupon to use each week at the Waynesboro Farmers Market.

On each visit, children are given a coupon worth $5 dollars which may be redeemed for fruits and vegetables from any of the vendors selling produce.

The coupon is available at the entrance of the market at the Project GROWS table.

The Waynesboro Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October, at the Constitution Park pavilion in Waynesboro.

The farmers, producers and organizers of this market set out to improve the food security and family health in the community. As part of this mission, every food vendor doubles SNAP-EBT benefits and accepts WIC and Senior Farm Market Fresh vouchers.

The Waynesboro Farmers Market is organized by the Staunton non-profit, Project GROWS and is supported by the Waynesboro Economic Development and Tourism, Virginia Fresh Match, Waynesboro Parks and Recreation and the Virginia Farmers Market Association.

The market is proud to be sponsored by the Milton Hershey School and the Almato Clinic.

The Veggie Bucks program is also available at any of the Project GROWS mobile markets, which visits six sites each week around Staunton, Fishersville and Waynesboro.

A weekly market schedule may be found at the Project GROWS website.