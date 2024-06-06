Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Children score free veggies, fruit this summer at farmers markets
Local

Children score free veggies, fruit this summer at farmers markets

Crystal Graham
Published date:
waynesboro farmers market child grow
Submitted photo

Children begging parents for candy or chips at the grocery store checkout may find the same kids asking for fruits and vegetables on a trip to the local farmers market.

Project GROWS and Molina Healthcare have teamed up to offer kids under the age of 18 a $5 coupon to use each week at the Waynesboro Farmers Market.

On each visit, children are given a coupon worth $5 dollars which may be redeemed for fruits and vegetables from any of the vendors selling produce.

The coupon is available at the entrance of the market at the Project GROWS table.

The Waynesboro Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October, at the Constitution Park pavilion in Waynesboro.

The farmers, producers and organizers of this market set out to improve the food security and family health in the community. As part of this mission, every food vendor doubles SNAP-EBT benefits and accepts WIC and Senior Farm Market Fresh vouchers.

The Waynesboro Farmers Market is organized by the Staunton non-profit, Project GROWS and is supported by the Waynesboro Economic Development and Tourism, Virginia Fresh Match, Waynesboro Parks and Recreation and the Virginia Farmers Market Association.

The market is proud to be sponsored by the Milton Hershey School and the Almato Clinic.

The Veggie Bucks program is also available at any of the Project GROWS mobile markets, which visits six sites each week around Staunton, Fishersville and Waynesboro.

A weekly market schedule may be found at the Project GROWS website.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Sharknado! Sharks spotted near OBX, Virginia Beach coastlines
2 RISE to host education panel Friday evening on racism in local public schools
3 UVA Baseball Notebook: O’Connor going with Blanco in Game 1, Woolfolk in Game 2
4 Fifth District Republicans to Trump: Back Bob Good, not the guy with a ‘history of lying’
5 Glut of gastrointestinal illnesses in people who visited Lake Anna under investigation

Latest News

the dish
Sports

UVA Baseball Notebook: O’Connor going with Blanco in Game 1, Woolfolk in Game 2

Chris Graham
school classroom
Local, Schools

RISE to host education panel Friday evening on racism in local public schools

Rebecca Barnabi

Parents and local school officials are encouraged to participate Friday evening in a discussion about racism in public schools. 

uva tony bennett louisville
Sports

Mailbag: Didn’t Tony Bennett give up money to take care of his assistants?

Chris Graham

Tony Bennett does deserve credit for not holding UVA up for tons more money for himself, but UVA didn't give the money that it would pay him to his guys.

police car arrest lights
Virginia

Louisiana man charged with murder in death of 4-month-old in Craig County

Crystal Graham
donald trump
Politics, U.S. & World News, Virginia

Fifth District Republicans to Trump: Back Bob Good, not the guy with a ‘history of lying’

Chris Graham
Health, Virginia

Glut of gastrointestinal illnesses in people who visited Lake Anna under investigation

Crystal Graham
Local, Schools

Staunton High School graduates awarded $618K in scholarship funding

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status