21 Virginia Tech falls victim to ACC ranked road woes, falls at Boston College, 70-65, in OT

It was not a good week to be a ranked team on the road in the ACC. Wednesday’s victim was #21 Virginia Tech, which rallied from a late nine-point deficit to force OT, then lost at Boston College, 70-65.

The Hokies (11-2, 1-1 ACC) led by as many as eight in the first half, but a Prince Aligbe three at the buzzer got BC (7-6, 1-0 ACC) back to down 30-25 at the break.

Then it was Boston College’s turn to blow a big lead. The Eagles led by nine when a Darius Maddox three with 4:04 to go ignited a Tech run.

The Hokies clamped down on D, holding BC scoreless for nearly four-minute as an 11-0 run, punctuated by a Grant Basile three with 49 seconds left, put Tech back on top, 59-57.

A Makai Ashton-Langford floater tied the score at 59-59 with 32 seconds left, and Virginia Tech misfired on two shots in the final seconds to walk off with the win.

A DeMarr Langford turnaround with 2:21 to go would put Boston College up, ultimately for good.

The dagger came at the 36-second mark, on a second-chance three by Ashton-Langford as the shot clock expired, making it a five-point game.

BC finished out the game going 4-fo4-at the line.

Not a good loss for Virginia Tech. BC was ranked 174th by KenPom.com coming in, with home losses to Maine and New Hampshire.

Ashton-Langford had 21 points to lead the Eagles.

Sean Pedulla and Justyn Mutts each had 18 points to pace Tech.