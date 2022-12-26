2023 Virginia Cannabis Conference offered Jan. 20-24 in Richmond

The 2023 Virginia Cannabis Conference & Lobby Day will be offered Jan. 20-24 at Delta Hotels Richmond Downtown.

Presented by Virginia NORML, attendees will hear from national experts, state legislators and local industry leaders at the conference running Jan. 20-23.

Network with speakers, business leaders and advocates from across the nation.

NORML is working to building a viable and strategic roadmap to fair, just, and evidence-based cannabis regulation in Virginia.

Whether you’re interested in the industry, curious about cultivating cannabis, looking to become a more effective advocate, this conference is for you.

A Lobby Day will also be held on Jan. 24.

For more information, visit https://www.virginiacannabisconference.com/