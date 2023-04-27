Countries
Sports

#13 UVA blasts Towson, 13-4, in mid-week action on Wednesday

Chris Graham
Published date:

uva logo blueNo. 13 Virginia (34-9) remained unblemished in non-conference play with a 13-4 win over Towson (13-29) on Wednesday at Disharoon Park.

The Cavaliers have won 26-straight regular season non-conference games dating back to last season and all 22 out-of-league games in 2023.

Sophomore Kyle Teel became the second Cavalier this season to collect five hits in a game with a 5-for-5 performance at the plate.

Teel had three singles, a pair of doubles, scored three runs and drove in a a pair. The Cavalier catcher bumped his season batting average up to .424, the highest of any hitter in the ACC.

Ethan Anderson drove in a game-high four runs, including the go-ahead run in the first inning. The sophomore first baseman now has career-high 44 RBI on the season, the second most on the team.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

