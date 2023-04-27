13 UVA blasts Towson, 13-4, in mid-week action on Wednesday

No. 13 Virginia (34-9) remained unblemished in non-conference play with a 13-4 win over Towson (13-29) on Wednesday at Disharoon Park.

The Cavaliers have won 26-straight regular season non-conference games dating back to last season and all 22 out-of-league games in 2023.

Sophomore Kyle Teel became the second Cavalier this season to collect five hits in a game with a 5-for-5 performance at the plate.

Teel had three singles, a pair of doubles, scored three runs and drove in a a pair. The Cavalier catcher bumped his season batting average up to .424, the highest of any hitter in the ACC.

Ethan Anderson drove in a game-high four runs, including the go-ahead run in the first inning. The sophomore first baseman now has career-high 44 RBI on the season, the second most on the team.