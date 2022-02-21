New mobile app connects Middle Peninsula producers and consumers

Residents in the Middle Peninsula can now satisfy their seafood and local food cravings with the touch of a finger.

A new app called Bay Direct connects hungry customers with its online marketplace of local seafood and farm commodities available from area farmers and watermen. Developed with a grant from GO Virginia, the app is the brainchild of the Middle Peninsula Planning District Commission and the Middle Peninsula Chesapeake Bay Public Access Authority.

“Local seafood and agricultural producers continue to be challenged by the pandemic that has affected the economics of their operations,” said Lewie Lawrence, executive director of the Middle Peninsula commission. “By using the app, a fisherman or farmer can post what harvest he has, a consumer can see that harvest, and they can make a connection through the app to make a sale in real life.”

Bay Direct gives aquaculturalists and farmers another way to engage in direct-to-consumer sales and find new avenues for their products. It also promotes price discovery for producers while fulfilling consumer demand, said Elijah Griles, a Virginia Farm Bureau Federation commodity specialist.

“It creates a marketplace where producers receive better prices for their commodity and consumers receive fresh local products,” he said. “Many consumers are increasingly interested in where their food comes from, and Bay Direct helps consumers to be able to have a relationship with the farmer. The app serves as the link from the farm to the table.”

Available from the Apple and Google app stores, Bay Direct is free to download and use. It relies on GPS location services to help consumers find nearby sellers.

In addition to sourcing local food, the app offers resources such as recipes, handy tips for cleaning fish and shucking oysters, and advice for buying directly from a waterman’s boat. There’s also a “wanted” section where consumers can post if they’re looking for something specific.

Producers, restaurateurs and watermen in the Middle Peninsula who are interested in selling their products can register for free. Sellers can update their product listings and include purchase instructions for consumers.

To learn more about the app, visit baydirectva.com.